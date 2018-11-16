Friday’s Headlines

- Democratic governors-elect aren’t going to wait around for Washington to pass an infrastructure bill. They say they’ll do it themselves. (Bloomberg)
- Just days after Waymo CEO said autonomous vehicles aren’t ready for prime-time, the Independent reports that the company could put self-driving taxis on the road by the end of the year.
- The feds have agreed to fund half of the $2-billion Southwest Line, the biggest public-works project in Minneapolis history. (Star Tribune)
- The D.C. Metro will have to improve if it wants to attract employees of Amazon’s new second (third?) headquarters in northern Virginia. (Mobility Lab)
- Memphis police blame the victims for a spike in pedestrians deaths. (Fox 13) Three different drivers hit a pedestrian in Las Vegas, reports KDWN, which also made sure to point out that the victim was jaywalking. Also in Las Vegas, a driver confronted two men crossing on foot against the light, one of whom shot the driver. (Sun)
- The Sun also advises Las Vegas officials to forget about elevated roadways and focus on light rail instead, calling it critical for the city’s economy and status as a tourist destination.
- Durham, N.C. has approved a development with below-market-rate units for low- and middle-income families near a light-rail stop. (Raleigh News & Observer)
- Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has thrown his weight behind a gas-tax hike. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel) A Forbes writer, though, says he doesn’t think there’s support for a national gas-tax hike.
- Clearwater, Fla., is considering adopting Complete Streets. (Spectrum News) Kalamazoo, Mich., wants MDOT to turn over control of local streets so it can improve safety. (MLive)
- A Texas charity that provides bikes for kids is the beneficiary of bike-shares pulling out of Dallas. (Star-Telegram)