Thursday’s Headlines

- A three-day traffic enforcement “blitz” in Washington, D.C. starts today. Police will target impaired drivers, speeders and drivers blocking bus and bike lanes in hopes of reducing growing carnage on D.C. streets. (WaPo)
- As part of its Vision Zero initiative, Charlotte is lowering speed limits and making it easier for neighborhoods to request stop signs and speed humps, which slow traffic. (Observer)
- In the Ohio governor’s race, Democrat Richard Cordray has the edge over Republican Mike DeWine when it comes to transit issues. DeWine says he supports transit but lacks specifics. Cordray has proposed over $1 billion in bonds for infrastructure and a dedicated funding source for transit. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
- As the Seattle City Council digs into next year’s budget, a new coalition of transit, urbanism and environmental advocates has formed to urge the city to invest more in transit and safe streets. (Curbed)
- A debate over a road redesign in Seattle has gotten so heated that a councilman is receiving death threats, vandals have destroyed equipment and the city hired a professional mediator to oversee discussions between Team Bike Lanes and Team Parking. (Seattle Times)
- The good, the bad and the ugly of the California gas tax: Repealing it would force Orange County to cut bus service 11 percent. (Voice of OC) But it’s also paying to widen a freeway in San Diego. (KPBS)
- A New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board member has resigned following an investigation into corruption charges. (The Advocate)
- People in Wisconsin often can’t get to work or school if they don’t own cars because transit is so underfunded, according to a recent study. (Appleton Post Crescent)
- Oklahoma City is using green paint to highlight bike lanes for the first time near its soon-to-be-completed streetcar route. (KFOR)
- What’s the best way to get people out of their cars? Appeal to their selfishness. Touting personal benefits like fitness is more likely to change behavior than societal benefits like fighting climate change. (Mobility Lab)