Tuesday’s Headlines

- Over the next year, D.C. Metro will be writing a plan to reverse years of declining bus ridership, with the goal of making the system more attractive to choice riders and more efficient for those who depend on it. (Washington Post)
- Madison, Wisc. has a vast network of bike paths, trails and lanes — but mostly in wealthy white neighborhoods, not ones where low-income families and immigrants live. (Capitol Times)
- Madison could take a hint from Transit Center. A new report says investing in transit in an equitable way — such as by decriminalizing fare evasion and focusing on low-income neighborhoods over wealthy commuters — can help lift people out of poverty.
- The Atlanta streetcar is notorious for sitting in traffic, so transit agency MARTA is looking to carve out separate lanes for future streetcar lines. (Saporta Report)
- Philadelphia is considering installing bike corrals near fire hydrants, which will solve two problems at once — providing more bike parking and keeping drivers from blocking those hydrants. (Tribune)
- Uber says it’s ok with congestion pricing in Seattle. (Curbed)
- Honda installed a smart intersection in an Ohio town that can warn drivers of red-light runners and people in the road. (Columbus Business First)
- But are there ulterior motives for such projects? A former data miner argues that Google parent company Alphabet’s “smart city” in Toronto is just another excuse for tech companies to collect people’s data. (Globe and Mail)
- A new streetcar line in Charlotte won’t be finished for another 18 months (WSOC), while one in El Paso is scheduled to start running before the end of the year (KVIA).
- Curbs are increasingly contested space in cities, and Uber has written an equation to help cities figure out how to best use them. (Wired)
- Does Keith Crain know about this? The noted anti-bike-lane curmudgeon’s newspaper, Crain’s Detroit Business, is sponsoring and covering Mobility Week, a Detroit conference where Detroit bike-share MoGo founder Lisa Nuszkowski is among the speakers.