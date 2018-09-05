Wednesday’s Headlines

- A Miami citizens group wants the county to stop spending funds earmarked for transit expansion on maintaining the existing system. (Miami Times)
- The Arizona Republic casts a light-rail debate in Phoenix as “Four (Car) Lanes or Two?”
- Here’s a deep dive: Uber’s classification of workers as independent contractors is bilking them out of wages and health-care benefits, while bilking governments out of tax dollars as well. (Jacobin)
- The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia’s Randy LoBasso talks bike-lane equity, Vision Zero and local politics with Generocity.
- The troubled Cincinnati Streetcar’s main corporate advertiser is considering pulling its sponsorship, which would nearly double the streetcar’s $400,000 annual deficit. (WCPO)
- A new study says a Buffalo light rail extension would cost over $1 billion, making it a tough sell, but the development it would attract around stations is its biggest selling point, politically (WGRZ). Buffalo Rising has more detail on conceptual plans for new stations and transit-oriented development.
- Some taxi companies have a new strategy for competing with ride-hailing services: If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. (Hawaii News Now)
- New Orleans is trying out temporary bike lanes on downtown streets. (The Advocate)
- Lyft and bike-share MoGo are partnering in Detroit. Is Lyft looking to buy the bike-share like it did CitiBike? (Curbed)
- New York Gov. Cuomo fights Trump … over highway signs! (Democrat and Chronicle)
- Which lucky city wants to host Uber’s “flying taxis”? (The Verge)