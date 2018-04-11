Today’s Headlines

  • Cities Ease Rules Against E-Bikes as Popularity Grows (WaPo)
  • Middle Tennessee Is Watching the Nashville Transit Referendum (Tennessean)
  • Charleston Post and Courier: Spend Freeway Money on BRT or Bike Lanes Instead
  • Atlantans Want Light Rail on the BeltLine (Curbed)
  • Massachusetts Group Hopes Smart Tolling Reduces Congestion (CBS Boston)
  • Oklahoma City Streetcar Remains on Track for December Launch (NewsOK)
  • Portland City Council Candidates Talk Transportation (Bike Portland)
  • Uber and Lyft Drivers Ignore Riders With Service Dogs (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
  • Melbourne Proposes “Superblocks” Where Pedestrians Are Prioritized (The Age)