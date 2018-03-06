Today’s Headlines

- Uber Execs Ridicule MIT Study, But Its Drivers Are Still Underpaid (Fortune)
- Slate: The Hyperloop Is a Pipe Dream, and Its Supporters Are Dupes
- Larry Hogan and Dems Reach Agreement on D.C. Metro Funding Bill (Post)
- Thanks to Broken Shelters, Miami Bus Riders Wait in Rain and Blazing Sun (Herald)
- Wisconsin Plummets in Bike-Friendly Rankings Under Walker (Urban Milwaukee)
- Charleston Needs a Real Street Grid, Not More Suburban Roads (Post and Courier)
- Idaho Legislators Resist Calls to Lift Restrictions on HOV Lanes (Statesman)
- Buffalo Residents Turn to Facebook Shaming to Get Sidewalks Shoveled (News)
- Pothole Amendment Could Derail Indiana’s Repeal of Light-Rail Ban (Star)
- It’s Time for London to Expand and Reform Its Congestion Zone (The Conversation)