Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Never Had GOP Support (Bloomberg)
  • LaHood “for Trump“on Raising Gas Tax, While Trump Advisors Back Away (CNBC)
  • …or Trump Might Propose a Mileage Tax to Pay for Infrastructure, Who Knows (Fortune)
  • Maryland Asks FTA to Review Handling of Baltimore Metro Maintenance (Sun)
  • Durham Residents Want Housing, Transit, and Bikes, Not More Parking (WRAL)
  • Shocking: Higher Parking Rates Lead to Less Traffic in Boston (WCVB, WBUR, Globe)
  • Cyclists Say College Park Bike Lane Options Aren’t Good Enough (Diamondback)
  • Buffalo Light Rail Extension Moves Forward (WIVB, WKBW)
  • Cyclists Protest Removal of Portland Bike Lane (Bike Portland)
  • Uber’s New Carpool Service Works Like a Bus (Wired, Engadget)