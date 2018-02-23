Today’s Headlines

- Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Never Had GOP Support (Bloomberg)
- LaHood “for Trump“on Raising Gas Tax, While Trump Advisors Back Away (CNBC)
- …or Trump Might Propose a Mileage Tax to Pay for Infrastructure, Who Knows (Fortune)
- Maryland Asks FTA to Review Handling of Baltimore Metro Maintenance (Sun)
- Durham Residents Want Housing, Transit, and Bikes, Not More Parking (WRAL)
- Shocking: Higher Parking Rates Lead to Less Traffic in Boston (WCVB, WBUR, Globe)
- Cyclists Say College Park Bike Lane Options Aren’t Good Enough (Diamondback)
- Buffalo Light Rail Extension Moves Forward (WIVB, WKBW)
- Cyclists Protest Removal of Portland Bike Lane (Bike Portland)
- Uber’s New Carpool Service Works Like a Bus (Wired, Engadget)