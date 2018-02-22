Talking Headways Podcast: Pro·pin·qui·ty
"The state of being close to someone or something."
This week’s illustrious guests are Robert Cervero, Erick Guerra, and Stefan Al, who tell us all about their new book, Beyond Mobility. We discuss how to recalibrate cities to put people first when we shape transportation and the built environment, silly regulations like requiring parking space per toilet seat, and the best transportation and planning practices the U.S. should borrow from around the world.