Talking Headways Podcast: Pro·pin·qui·ty

"The state of being close to someone or something."

This week’s illustrious guests are Robert Cervero, Erick Guerra, and Stefan Al, who tell us all about their new book, Beyond Mobility. We discuss how to recalibrate cities to put people first when we shape transportation and the built environment, silly regulations like requiring parking space per toilet seat, and the best transportation and planning practices the U.S. should borrow from around the world.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Sharing a Ride to the Future

By Jeff Wood |
This week's guest on Talking Headways is Zack Wasserman, head of global business development at Via, a ride-hailing company headquartered in New York. We talk about Via’s role as a trip provider, as well as a software builder for transit agencies, and how we can get more people sharing rides. We also discuss how transportation systems are likely to change in lower density places and the role of technological and policy innovation in both the public and private transportation sectors.

Talking Headways Podcast: A New Path for Urban Mobility

By Jeff Wood |
Paul Mackie of Mobility Lab joins me this week to discuss transportation demand management (TDM), urban mobility, and how cities need to adapt to change the transportation status quo. I ask Paul how he got into transportation and biking, and why messages about active transportation should be more positive, instead of making us feel at risk and less likely to ride. […]

Streetsblog Thursday Job Market

By Streetsblog |
Looking to hire a smart, qualified person for a position in transportation planning, engineering, IT, or advocacy? Post a listing on the Streetsblog Jobs Board and reach our national audience of dedicated readers. We’re giving employers free listings, normally a $50 value, through the end of the summer. Looking for a job? Here are this […]