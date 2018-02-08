Talking Headways Podcast: This Is Not Mapping Just for Humans

This week I’m joined by Christof Hellmis, a vice president at HERE Technologies in Berlin, Germany. HERE invited me to CES in Las Vegas to check out the next wave of data mapping. I got to sit down with Christof and a couple of other folks to talk about how mapping and location data will play an increasingly important role in the new transportation technologies. As Christof says, this isn’t just mapping for humans, it’s maps for everything.

