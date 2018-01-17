Today’s Headlines

  • Cities Struggle to Measure Ride-Hailing’s Effect on Traffic (Atlantic)
  • Brightline Up and Running Between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale (TC Palm)
  • San Antonio: Policy Requiring Property Owners to Pay for Sidewalks Is Unfair (Express News)
  • Denver’s New L-Line Trains Expected to Improve On-Time Service (Post)
  • Making Philadelphia Bike-Friendlier Could Help Woo Amazon (WHYY)
  • Dems Fret That Cutting Cab Fee Could Endanger Tacoma Light Rail (News Tribune)
  • Sacramento Launches On-Demand Microtransit Service (Bee)
  • Lyft CEO: Autonomous Cars Will Turn Drivers Into “Hosts” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
  • 38 Places to Go Near Charlotte’s New Blue Line Stations (Agenda)
  • America’s Ginormous Vehicles Are Getting Too Big for Parking Spots (Detroit Free Press)