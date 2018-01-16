Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic Deaths Are a Global Health Problem (Next City)
  • Montgomery County Will Build Bike Lanes for Cyclists Displaced by Purple Line Construction (WaPo)
  • Homeless Seattle Bike-Share Workers Say They’re Being Exploited (WIRO)
  • Portland Considers Dropping Speed Limit on Most Residential Streets (Tribune)
  • Rural Transit Struggles to Serve Sparse Population With Limited Funds (Columbus Dispatch)
  • Des Moines Businesses Back Charging for Parking to Free Up Spaces (KCCI)
  • Cincinnati Will Finally Build Sidewalks for Students Who’ve Had to Walk in the Road (Inquirer)
  • The Albuquerque Journal Turns Against ART
  • Guess What? Riding a Lyft Is Still Contributing to Traffic (The Verge)