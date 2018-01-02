Today’s Headlines

- Pedestrian Improvements to Maryland Roads Come Slowly (WaPo)
- Kansas City Council Members Seek Streetcar Expansion (Star)
- Sound Transit Takes a Step Toward Tacoma Dome Link Extension (Weekly)
- Minneapolis Light-Rail Station at Nicollet Mall Now Open (Star-Tribune)
- Indiana Nonprofit Will Invest $40M in Louisville-Area Greenway (Courier-Journal)
- Providence Will Launch New England’s First Electric Bike-Share (Journal)
- Pittsburgh Transpo Head’s 2018 Goal Is Autonomous Vehicle Regs (WESA)
- Portland Drivers Killed More People Last Year Despite “Vision Zero” (KATU)
- Virtual Parking Could Be LimeBike’s Solution to Bike Clutter (Recode)
- Georgetown Busybodies Are Calling 911 on Bike-Share Users (The Drive)