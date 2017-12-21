Today’s Headlines

  • Federal Court Allows Purple Line to Move Forward (Post, Reuters)
  • Council Delays Minneapolis’s Southwest Line Again (Star Tribune)
  • Cincy Transit Leaders Resign as Pressure Builds to Improve SORTA (WCPO)
  • Dedicated Bus Lane Cuts Boston Trip Time by Four Minutes (Globe)
  • Dallas Considers Regulating Dockless Bike-Share (Morning News)
  • Ann Arbor Master Plan Includes Three-Mile, $55M Urban Trail (MLive)
  • Positive Train Control Isn’t Ready on Amtrak Cascades, TriMet (KATU)
  • San Diego Could Improve Transit by Boosting Its Low Subsidies (Voice of SD)
  • Philly Mag Writer Hates Philadelphia’s Parking Ticket Amnesty Period
  • EU Court Rules Uber Is a Taxi, Not Tech, Company (WaPo)