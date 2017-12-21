Today’s Headlines

- Federal Court Allows Purple Line to Move Forward (Post, Reuters)
- Council Delays Minneapolis’s Southwest Line Again (Star Tribune)
- Cincy Transit Leaders Resign as Pressure Builds to Improve SORTA (WCPO)
- Dedicated Bus Lane Cuts Boston Trip Time by Four Minutes (Globe)
- Dallas Considers Regulating Dockless Bike-Share (Morning News)
- Ann Arbor Master Plan Includes Three-Mile, $55M Urban Trail (MLive)
- Positive Train Control Isn’t Ready on Amtrak Cascades, TriMet (KATU)
- San Diego Could Improve Transit by Boosting Its Low Subsidies (Voice of SD)
- Philly Mag Writer Hates Philadelphia’s Parking Ticket Amnesty Period
- EU Court Rules Uber Is a Taxi, Not Tech, Company (WaPo)