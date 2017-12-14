Today’s Headlines

  • More Cities Should Emulate Northern Virginia’s $40 Tolls (Wired)
  • Seniors and Millennials Have Similar Transit Needs (Mobility Lab)
  • Scandal-Plagued Uber Tries to Right the Ship (Slate, USA Today)
  • D.C. Metro Board Considers New Station in Rosslyn (WaPo)
  • Metro D.C. and NYC Are Where the Most Commuters Use Transit (GGW)
  • Bike Lanes Mysteriously Vanish From Oklahoma City Boulevard Plan (NewsOK)
  • Unpaid Pedestrian Fines Lead to Drivers License Suspensions and Worse in Jacksonville (ProPublica)
  • Detroit Suburb Pontiac Installs Bike Racks and Bike Lane (Oakland Press)
  • Boston Adds Protected Bike Lane on Beacon Street (WCVB)
  • Houston Ripe for Tactical Urbanism (Chronicle)
  • Rural Towns Can Implement Complete Streets, Too (Smart Growth America)