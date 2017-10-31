Why Can’t We Have Traffic-Calming “3-D” Crosswalks Like Iceland?

Federal traffic safety officials take conformity with an unsafe system much more seriously than actual safety outcomes.

This 3-D crosswalk in Iceland wouldn't pass muster with the people who determine federal engineering guidance. Photo: Linda Bjork/Instagram
This 3-D crosswalk in Iceland wouldn't pass muster with the people who determine federal engineering guidance. Photo: Linda Bjork/Instagram

People around the world are fascinated by the 3-D illusion of this painted crosswalk in the small town of Ísafjörður in Iceland. It’s a creative and simple way to get motorists to slow down.

But if you try to make an eye-catching crosswalk design in the United States, the transportation engineering establishment won’t approve. That’s what happened to a group of neighbors in St. Louis who painted their local crosswalks and were told by the city the new markings were a safety hazard.

There’s no good research to support that position, so why do authorities frown at any deviation from standard crosswalk design? The Federal Highway Administration’s guidance outlines the agency’s thinking:

In 2011, the FHWA issued an additional Official Ruling4 that crosswalk art — defined as any freeform design to draw attention to the crosswalk — would degrade the contrast of the white transverse lines against the composition of the pavement beneath it. In deviating from previous Official Rulings on the matter that concluded an increased factor of safety and decreased number of pedestrian deaths were not evident after installation, this 2011 Official Ruling stated that the use of crosswalk art is actually contrary to the goal of increased safety and most likely could be a contributing factor to a false sense of security for both motorists and pedestrians.

Despite the FHWA’s apparent certainty, there is no rigorous empirical evidence that crosswalk art reduces safety for pedestrians.

It would be one thing if the U.S. had an exemplary pedestrian safety record to uphold. Then strict conformity with the “rules” would make good sense. But American streets are dangerous places to walk, and pedestrian fatalities are skyrocketing — rising nearly 50 percent since 2009.

Meanwhile, FHWA is still using discredited studies from 40 years ago to discourage the installation of crosswalks. It’s clear that the flow of car traffic is still prioritized over public safety at the top levels of the American engineering establishment. Instead of overhauling guidelines to reduce the death toll, we get stale guidance that discourages grassroots interventions to make streets safer.

The bottom line: Federal traffic safety officials take conformity with an unsafe system much more seriously than actual safety outcomes.

More recommended reading today: Transportation for America reports that a program that addresses neighborhood public health disparities is under threat in the Trump administration’s heartless budget proposal. And the State Smart Transportation Initiative shares a new tool that can help communities measure walkability.

  • war_on_hugs

    The FHWA guidance, while misguided at best, is still only a recommendation. Local officials who cite it are simply looking for an easy excuse. A local street is entirely different from a federal highway.

    As an aside, I don’t really get the hype over the 3-D crosswalk. In that case I actually agree that it’s needlessly confusing. There are plenty of more straightorward ways to get drivers to slow down and pay attention.

  • djx

    I don’t like this at all. It’s sending the message that drivers should not believe what they see. What’s next – fake images of babies in strollers?

    Plus, people who use a street/road for speeding regularly will blow right through it.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Traffic Engineers Still Rely on a Flawed 1970s Study to Reject Crosswalks

By Angie Schmitt |
When St. Louis decided not to maintain colorful new crosswalks that residents had painted, the city’s pedestrian coordinator cited federal guidance. A 2011 FHWA memo warns that colorful designs could “create a false sense of security” for pedestrians and motorists. That may sound like unremarkable bureaucrat-speak, but the phrase “false sense of security” is actually a cornerstone of American engineering guidance […]

Sometimes the Safer Street Design Option Is the Less Expensive One

By Angie Schmitt |
While there are certainly a lot of large-scale obstacles to making the Dallas region more walkable, Mark Brown at Car Free Dallas says there’s also no lack of quick fixes that could improve streets for a negligible cost. One idea is as simple as enhancing crosswalk visibility with paint, instead of the expensive, hard-to-see treatments at some […]

In Maryland, Marginalizing Pedestrians Under the Guise of Safety

By Angie Schmitt |
Oh, the creative tactics cities, counties and states employ to make themselves dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Today we have an especially ostentatious example. Montgomery County, Maryland recently removed a heavily used, unsignalized crosswalk leading to its White Flint Metro station. Not only that, the county installed this lovely stone wall (right) to make sure […]

Hawaii’s “Aloha” Crosswalk and the Tyranny of Standard Street Designs

By Angie Schmitt |
Honolulu’s clever “Aloha” crosswalk, the handiwork of some anonymous artists, is eliciting admiration and smiles throughout the continental United States. But local officials aren’t so happy, calling the intervention an act of vandalism and a safety concern. Nathaniel Hood at Strong Towns says the official reaction to a harmless crosswalk alteration speaks volumes about how […]

Blaming Pedestrians While Absolving the Streets That Kill Them

By Angie Schmitt |
It didn’t take long for Louisville to notch its first pedestrian death of the year. Brian O’Neal, 46, was killed on the sixth day of 2016 while trying to cross Dixie Highway. The fact that Dixie Highway was the site of this fatality shouldn’t have surprised anyone who’s paying attention to pedestrian safety in Louisville. The city’s first pedestrian injury also happened on Dixie […]

Pedestrians Caught in the Crosswalk

By Sarah Goodyear |
Finding a safe place to cross can be hazardous to your health. (Photo: jr????? via Flickr) Today on the Streetsblog Network, reports of obstacles for pedestrians from two states. First, from Massachusetts, some observations about crosswalk design. In theory, a crosswalk with a signal and a button for a pedestrian to activate the signal should […]