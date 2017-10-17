Today’s Headlines

- Federal Data May Dramatically Undercount Distracted Driving as a Cause of Traffic Deaths (Bloomberg)
- Minneapolis Tests Buses in Preparation for C-Line BRT (Star Tribune)
- Transit Agencies Need to Do a Better Job of Promoting Themselves (Mobility Lab)
- Study Finds Drivers Less Likely to Stop for Black Male Pedestrians at Marked Crosswalks (Next City)
- “Smart Crosswalks” Modify Themselves to Prioritize Pedestrian Safety (Curbed)
- Portland Officials Discuss New Light Rail Line (KPTV)
- Spend Volkswagen Settlement Money on Indianapolis Light Rail (Herald-Bulletin)
- Charleston Post and Courier Urges Congress Not to Cut Transit Funding
- Grand Rapids Plans Protected Bike Lanes, Safer Intersections (MLive)