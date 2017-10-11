Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic Deaths Increasing Faster Than Any Time in 50 Years (The Hill)
  • Portland Traffic Fatalities So Far This Year Have Already Exceeded 2016 (KOIN)
  • Work on Boston’s South Bay Harbor Trail Will Restart This Spring (Globe)
  • Seattle Mayoral Candidates Want to Expedite Light Rail Expansion (My Ballard; Times)
  • San Antonio Mayor: Traffic Will “Strangle” the Next Generation (Express News)
  • Oklahoma City Streetcar Will Start Running Next November (News 9)
  • Instead of Making Street Safe to Cross, Colorado Springs Puts Up Fence (The Scribe)
  • Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Is No Friend to Cyclists (The Cap Times)
  • Hartford Nonprofit Looks to Set Up Space to Rehab and Maintain Bikes (Courant)
  • Yet Another Dockless Bike-Share Is Coming to D.C. (Post)