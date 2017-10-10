Today’s Headlines

- Nine Months In, Trump Infrastructure Plan Still MIA (NPR)
- Twin Cities Aim to Take 50,000 Cars Off the Road Within 10 Years (Next City)
- Larry Hogan’s $9 Billion Freeway Plan Won’t Help Baltimore Commuters (Next City)
- Purple Line Opponents Want Chevy Chase to Bankroll Lawsuit (Bethesda Mag)
- Federal Cuts Have Reached a “Crisis” for Madison, WI Transit (The Cap Times)
- Hillsborough Transit CEO Calls Funding “Woefully Inadequate” (SaintPetersBlog)
- Trail, Bike-Share, Streetscape Improvements Coming to Indianapolis Suburb (Star)
- Breaking: Drivers Mad About Kansas City Bike Lanes (WKSHB)
- America’s First Bike Lane Was Built in Davis, CA, 50 Years Ago (The Aggie)
- Will Dockless Systems Turn American Bike-Share on Its Head? (Gant Daily)