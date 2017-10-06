Today’s Headlines

- Kansas City Voters Will Decide Saturday Whether to Expand Streetcar (Star)
- Curbed Takes a Deep Dive Into the Atlanta BeltLine’s Affordability Issues
- Utah Will Spend $1 Billion on 19-Mile, Sprawl-Creating Freeway (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Is Amazon Eyeing Philly’s Future Amtrak Station Site for Second HQ? (Curbed)
- Pedestrian Deaths Have Doubled in Tucson Over Last Year (Aztec Press)
- Bike-Share Succeeds at Penn State (PSU News) But Not Mason City, IA (Globe Gazette)
- Portland Firms Up Bus Stop Designs (Bike Portland); Lets Students Paint Bike Lanes (KATU)
- With Dockless Bike-Share, People in D.C. Are Leaving Their Bikes Just Wherever (Post)
- Cycling Advocates Should Argue That Bike Infrastructure Saves Money (Strong Towns)