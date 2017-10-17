Today’s Headlines

  • Federal Data May Dramatically Undercount Distracted Driving as a Cause of Traffic Deaths (Bloomberg)
  • Minneapolis Tests Buses in Preparation for C-Line BRT (Star Tribune)
  • Transit Agencies Need to Do a Better Job of Promoting Themselves (Mobility Lab)
  • Study Finds Drivers Less Likely to Stop for Black Male Pedestrians at Marked Crosswalks (Next City)
  • “Smart Crosswalks” Modify Themselves to Prioritize Pedestrian Safety (Curbed)
  • Portland Officials Discuss New Light Rail Line (KPTV)
  • Spend Volkswagen Settlement Money on Indianapolis Light Rail (Herald-Bulletin)
  • Charleston Post and Courier Urges Congress Not to Cut Transit Funding
  • Grand Rapids Plans Protected Bike Lanes, Safer Intersections (MLive)