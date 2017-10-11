America Hasn’t Seen a Spike in Traffic Deaths This Bad in 50 Years

This graphic from NHTSA tells you how many people were killed in motor vehicle collisions last year, but says very little about the systemic causes of America's abysmal traffic safety record.
In 2016, 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, according to official statistics recently released by U.S. DOT — a 5 percent increase over the previous year.

Coming on top of the 9 percent increase in 2015, that adds up to the worst two-year swing in traffic deaths in more than 50 years. Not since the early 1960s has the country seen such a spike. Safety is even getting worse according to federal officials’ preferred metric — deaths per mile driven rose 2.6 percent.

People walking or biking account for a rising share of total traffic deaths. Last year drivers killed nearly 6,000 pedestrians — an increase of 9 percent. The number of people killed while cycling rose slightly to 580 — still the highest toll since 1991.

Even before the current increase in the traffic fatality rate, America was falling far behind its international peers on street safety. But despite the preventable loss of tens of thousands of lives, the federal agencies that put out this update did not make any appeal for policy changes to turn this trend around.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released the above graphic on Twitter. It provides a rough breakdown of the primary factors causing fatal crashes (but not for pedestrian and cyclist fatalities), but these statistics are of limited value. As Boston University professor Ital Verdi has written, focusing entirely on driver error glosses over systemic causes like dangerous street design and car-centric transportation systems.

Earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board made a breakthrough on this front with a major new report calling on state and local governments to reduce the prevalence of lethal speeding. That kind of message is completely absent from U.S. DOT’s by-the-numbers data release last week.

There is no call to action accompanying this news about the staggering death toll on America’s streets. No reflection on the country’s conventional traffic safety policies and how they have failed. There’s barely even an acknowledgment that things are getting worse.

If anything good can come out of this awful news, it’s a heightened awareness that our streets and transportation networks need to change. Federal transportation officials aren’t getting that basic message out.

  • ambiguator

    this breakdown is very odd.
    can’t there be multiple causes for any fatal crash?
    and, for a crash to be fatal, how can excessive speed _not_ be a factor?

  • reasonableexplanation

    Easy, the motorist is unbuckled, which can turn even a relatively low speed crash fatal.

    I’m kind of wondering about the speed related category; is it just a catch all for those that can’t be fit into other categories? Like let’s say someone is driving the same speed as everyone else, but above the speed limit (this is ubiquitous), and doesn’t shoulder check when switching lanes, merges into another motorist, and causes a fatal accident. Would this be considered speed related, and more importantly, should it be?

  • Larry Littlefield

    What would really aid understanding is to combine deaths and permanently life-altering injuries. My guess is that there are at least as many of those.

  • Vooch

    fatal CRASH

  • Jeff

    Is it really fair to call it an “accident” if the motorist doesn’t shoulder check when switching lanes? Some type of collision just sounds like the predictable result of that behavior.

  • Vooch

    Hospitalizations due to traffic violence run around 2,500,000 annually.

    Two
    Million
    Five
    Hundred
    Thousand

  • reasonableexplanation

    Call it what you want. You can call being for or against abortion pro life or pro choice all you want, it doesn’t change what it is. I don’t agree with the whole ‘molding language to fit our agenda’ thing, but you do you.

    I can argue that in common usage, “car crash” is overly general, as it includes both accidents and intentional acts. As in, someone deliberately ramming another car is a “car crash,” and so is someone hitting a patch of ice and slamming into the guard rail. But only the second one is an ‘accident.’ However, if terminology is more important than substance to you, you can call it what you wish.

    Any thoughts on the “speed-related” issue?

  • reasonableexplanation

    Taking a dive into the DOT numbers, there’s some surprising news there:

    Distraction related fatalities are down 2.2%.
    Drowsy Driving fatalities are down 3.5%.
    Unrestrained fatalities are up 4.6%.

    So people are looking at their phones less and driving drowsy less, which is wonderful news, but for some reason reason some people are no longer buckling up. Why?

  • Vooch

    hitting a patch of ice and slamming into a guardrail is a intentionally negligent act.

    The driver was driving recklessly for the freezing conditions.

    Hence a Crash

  • Southeasterner

    US DOT values a life at $9,600,000. The total cost to our society from traffic related deaths. $359,625,600,000 In just one year!

    To put it in perspective if we were to divide that value by total 2016 gasoline and diesel sales it would be $1.77 per gallon! If we factored in all the externalities to driving very few Americans would be able to afford a car.

  • Joe R.

    Very easy for a crash to not be caused by excessive speed. Consider that maybe you’re driving on the highway at or under the speed limit and you hit a large animal which suddenly crossed the road. There was no excessive speed as you weren’t exceeding the speed limit. And yet you could easily have fatalities.

    I think we’re too obsessed with speed. This is distracting us from the true cause of most crashes, which is incompetent driving.

  • Joe R.

    Instead of looking at bandaids, perhaps it’s time to just acknowledge that car travel is dangerous compared to other modes. This in turn should spur us to a national effort to get as many people out of cars as possible. Even if we didn’t change the rate of fatalities, if we dropped the VMT by 90%, we would be under 4,000 dead annually. However, as we get more cars off the road, the fatality rate should drop also as there will be fewer vehicles in close proximity to collide with each other.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’ll tell you what would focus attention. A requirement that auto and gasoline companies cover the health insurance costs attributable to this, over and above the minimal auto liability insurance people are required to carry. Today health insurance carriers end up covering most of the bill.

    My daughter had a congenital hip problem that required repair. The health insurance company challenged the bill, for one reason. To see if some auto insurance policy ought to be liable for some of it. I wonder of health insurers are starting to do this more and more?

    A few years earlier, my brother in law was riding a bike and slammed by a car, and ended up in the hospital for a few weeks. Even though it was 100 percent the drivers’ fault, her auto insurance company refused to pay anything other that the near-zero, depreciated value of his bike, bike helmet, and glasses. After all, they claimed, he had vacation time and sick leave to use, and would be covered by his employer’s health insurance.

    Just imagine 100 percent of the health care costs associated with motor vehicles showing up in the price of buying or using motor vehicles, rather than in the cost of health insurance (including taxes for public health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid).

    (And the health benefits of bicycle transportation showing up in health insurance-based discounts and subsidies as well).

    It could be massive — particularly if it were opened ended. I’ll bet my sister in law is still spending money on her knee as a result of a collision with a high drug addict who went over the centerline. Covered by health insurance.

  • TakeFive

    While ‘Unrestrained’ may be listed as the cause of ‘death’ it doesn’t explain the cause of the crash and at 28% that’s a significant percentage that could be divided up among various crash causes.

  • TakeFive

    Well stated.

  • Vooch

    brilliant and profound. yes

  • jimlawruk

    AFAIK, a crash can fit into multiple or none of the above categories. For each crash, the questions are asked, did the driver have a positive BAC? was a pedestrian involved?, a pedalcyclist?, was speeding involved, etc.
    ftp://ftp.nhtsa.dot.gov/FARS/FARS-Doc/FARS%20Auxiliary%20AUM-812448.pdf

  • jimlawruk

    Yes, you will notice the numbers don’t add up to 100%. One crash can involve a pedestrian, involve speeding, and be alcohol related. Unfortunately I know of one fatal crash in my town last year that involved all three.

  • Joe R.

    If I had to pick a reason why fewer people are wearing seat belts, I think I would choose the obesity epidemic. Seat belts can be horribly uncomfortable if you’re very fat. In fact, they might not even fit. End result is fewer people bucking up.

  • ambiguator

    Fair points here – especially about roadkill.
    I guess my point is this: it’s hard to imagine a crash in which death or injury still could not have been avoided if the driver had been driving more slowly.

    Here’s my longer rant:
    A road can be designed for a speed which is unsafe.
    It’s also plausible for a driver to exceed a safe speed without exceeding the speed limit. Take into account weather conditions, traffic, etc.

    And many speed limits are more about politics than safety.

    For example, in Pennsylvania, traffic engineers and streets departments do not have the authority to set any speed limit under 25 mph. On state-maintained streets, the default speed limit is 35mph, even through densely populated residential neighborhoods. Any change requires at least local political action, if not state political action.

  • rwy

    I’m guessing that they allow accidents to be listed under multiple causes. (The numbers add up to 126%.)

    What I’m wondering is how do they determine the cause of a death. Most cars are traveling above the posted speed limited, yet only 26% are listed as speed related. So there must be some criteria other than simply speeding at the time of the crash.

  • ambiguator

    You’re right, i didn’t even check.
    For the lazy, it’s about 125%

    My point, though, as I replied to Joe R, is that *any* fatal crash could have been avoided if the driver(s) had been going slower. In the extreme: you can fall asleep at the wheel without anything bad happening, provided the vehicle isn’t moving!

  • Adam Coddington

    I don’t want to come across as somebody who doesn’t think that we need to scale back how car-reliant we are as a culture, but I’m afraid the statistics are quite clear about walking being significantly more dangerous than driving.

    I mean, the thing that makes walking dangerous is that there _are_ people driving and that you’ll need to share the same surfaces at certain points, but you’re 1.5x more likely to die in a car accident as a pedestrian than you are as a person in a car.

  • jimlawruk

    agree 100%, 125% 😉

  • Richard

    Different states treat comparative negligence differently, but in most cases when a drunk driver makes an illegal turn in front of a speeding car, the collision is going to be blamed on the drunk.

  • Richard

    They are measuring what is related, not the cause. It’s the number of collision fatalities that involved a pedestrian, not the number caused by pedestrians.

  • rwy

    Add to these numbers people who’s have died from diseases caused by pollution.

    And yet no one seems to take this threat to our safety seriously. Everyone is just going to shrug their shoulders and consider this part of the cost of driving. A truly staggering cost.

  • TakeFive

    Oh thanks, I didn’t even notice that factoid.

    Also I agree with your comment/thought.

  • Joe R.

    You should also include the health care costs related to air pollution. Cancer treatments are hideously expensive, and many (most) cancers can be attributed to some type of environmental pollution. While we’re at it, let’s also add in the obesity caused by car dependence.

