Talking Headways Podcast: Subsidizing Congestion With Commuter Tax Benefits

This week we’re joined by Tony Dutzik of the Frontier Group and Steven Higashide of TransitCenter to discuss their new report, “Who Pays for Parking?” The report is an incisive critique of federal commuter tax benefits — specifically the parking benefit, a $7.3 billion annual subsidy that mainly adds incentive for high earners to drive to work in the most congested cities at the most congested times of day.

We discuss the origins of these parking tax subsidies, who benefits from them, and which cities are taking a different approach to parking incentives.

