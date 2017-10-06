Today’s Headlines

  • Kansas City Voters Will Decide Saturday Whether to Expand Streetcar (Star)
  • Curbed Takes a Deep Dive Into the Atlanta BeltLine’s Affordability Issues
  • Utah Will Spend $1 Billion on 19-Mile, Sprawl-Creating Freeway (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Is Amazon Eyeing Philly’s Future Amtrak Station Site for Second HQ? (Curbed)
  • Pedestrian Deaths Have Doubled in Tucson Over Last Year (Aztec Press)
  • Bike-Share Succeeds at Penn State (PSU News) But Not Mason City, IA (Globe Gazette)
  • Portland Firms Up Bus Stop Designs (Bike Portland); Lets Students Paint Bike Lanes (KATU)
  • With Dockless Bike-Share, People in D.C. Are Leaving Their Bikes Just Wherever (Post)
  • Cycling Advocates Should Argue That Bike Infrastructure Saves Money (Strong Towns)