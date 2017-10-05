Congress Poised to Let Autonomous Car Companies Run Wild in Cities

Photo: Ed and Eddy/Flickr

As Zipcar found Robin Chase puts it, a world with autonomous cars can either be heaven or hell.

In the hellish scenario, cities are overrun by privately-owned robot cars circling all day, mostly without passengers, and our transportation system becomes even more isolating. In the heavenly one, fleets of shared vehicles reduce private car ownership, cut traffic, and make streets more conducive for walking and biking.

While these technologies are probably many years away from hitting the streets as mature, finished products, public policy decisions are already being made that will determine which path cities follow. Both houses of Congress are crafting regulations that will set the stage for autonomous vehicles, and they’re not off to good start.

Legislation introduced by South Dakota Republican John Thune and Michigan Democrat Gary Peters [PDF] would allow carmakers to deploy up to 80,000 autonomous vehicles on public roads to test and refine their technologies. The bill cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in a unanimous voice vote this week.

Watchdogs are especially troubled by the preemption of local governments in the bill, which says states and cities cannot impose “unreasonable restriction on the design, construction, or performance” of automated vehicles. Language like that is too sweeping and vague, and would give cities and states almost no power to regulate the testing of autonomous vehicles, warns Beth Osborne of Transportation for America.

For example, would basic safety precautions like mandating non-lethal vehicle speeds on streets where people walk or bike be construed as “reasonable” by the courts? As written, the bill leaves too much open to interpretation.

“It’s not clear if a city could even pass a law saying you have to follow our laws,” said T4A’s Russ Brooks.

Advocates say the disclosure measures in the bill are too weak. Automakers would only be required to submit annual safety reports to the feds, and the reports would only have to describe changes to the vehicles on the road and “any significant safety deviation from expected performance.” Basic data like crash rates per mile would not necessarily have to be spelled out, and local officials would not be entitled to access the data that is disclosed.

“City and state law enforcement will have zero information about how these vehicles are operating on these roads,” said Brooks. “It’s really quite terrifying.”

In a statement, Osborne said the bill would “creates a climate of secrecy around AV testing or deployment.”

Advocates have ample reason to be wary of ceding regulation and oversight to the automotive industry. Recent experience suggests that in the rush to get autonomous vehicles to market, companies are all too willing to cut corners.

California ordered the removal of Uber’s self-driving cars after one was caught on video speeding through a red light at a crowded intersection in San Francisco last year. In Pittsburgh, Uber damaged local political relationships by failing to provide data from its experiments with self-driving cars.

T4America says it will work to either amend the problematic sections or strip them out before the bill is brought up for a floor vote.

  • reasonableexplanation

    One interesting side effect of the coming self drive car era, is i feel like we’re going to see the death of most ‘fast cars.’

    Nobody cares how fast their taxi gets from 0-60, and that’s all self driving will be, a cheaper, nicer, personal taxi.

    I actually foresee the comeback of the large american land-boat style cars; think big roomy Cadillacs. Because if all you care about is comfort and lots of room; it doesn’t get any better. It might be a boom for American car manufacturers.

  • Vooch

    agreed – and self driving cars will never exceed the speed limit. another benefit

  • Joe R.

    They’ll still be “fast” by the true definition of the word even if they don’t accelerate rapidly. Most scenarios envision self-driving cars running at far greater speeds on highways. Of course, with vehicles cooperating at merges, it won’t much matter how long the car takes to go from 0 to 100 or 125 mph or whatever the cruising speed is.

    As fleet vehicles, we’ll also see designs focused mainly on efficiency, which would mean very aerodynamic bodies around those roomy interiors. I personally like aerodynamic vehicles but I suppose it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. With good aerodynamics you probably won’t need anything more than 50 or 60 HP to do 125 mph. Vehicles might have a little reserve for hills and merging, but you’re right, the days of quick acceleration will be over. Just from a personal standpoint, I’ve always been more excited by the top speeds of vehicles rather than how quickly they can reach some arbitrary speed like 60 mph. I’m happy with the acceleration rates on my bike, for example, but I wish it could go a heck of a lot faster.

  • Larry Littlefield

    We don’t know that. They could do speed limit plus 10, and decide to take the corner at that speed if they won’t roll.

    And what are the cops going to do, pull them over?

    What I fear is fewer injuries and deaths in crashes with other vehicles, and the same or more in crashes with pedestrians and bicycles. And the AV companies saying “we’re done, it works” and the suburban politicians saying “great, move to the suburbs or die.”

  • Vooch

    agreed on corners –

  • Joe R.

    Liability reasons will probably force them to go slow enough around vulnerable users so they can stop in time to avoid a collision.

    Also, I think once we’re 100% AV, the concept of a speed limit will no longer need to exist. The criteria will be is your speed low enough so you can stop in time to avoid any hazards detected by the sensors? As sensor technology becomes more advanced, it may be that you can detect pedestrians or cyclists 1/4 or 1/2 a mile away. If the road is clear up until that point, no reason you can’t drive 50 or 60 or 70 mph until you get within a block of the vulnerable users. Maybe you reduce speed so you pass them at 10 or 15 mph, then resume speed until the next hazard is detected.

  • twk

    Your assuming the current speed limits stay as they are. I would not be surprised that there will be a push to increase speed limits. You know, because the computer is a better driver and can react faster. Plus always going the speed limit will seem too slow for the customers. Speed over safety will re-establish itself.

  • Vooch

    dang – I think you are correct.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Liability reasons will probably force them to go slow enough around vulnerable users so they can stop in time to avoid a collision.”

    So they’ll get Congress to exempt them from liability in the name of freedom. Is the manufacturer whose product was used to mow down concertgoers with a machine gun going to be held liable?

