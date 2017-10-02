Today’s Headlines

- Majority of Americans Agree That Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Worse (WaPo)
- DC Isn’t Keeping Up With Demand for Bike Infrastructure (NYT)
- What Eight Years of Chris Christie Hath Wrought for NJ Transit Riders (Record)
- People in Detroit Just Want More Buses, Not Expensive Streetcars (City Lab)
- Pittsburgh BRT Plan May Result in Service Cuts for Low-Income Suburbs (Post-Gazette)
- Minneapolis Seeks to Allay Concerns About Southwest Line Crash Wall (Star Tribune; Post)
- Niagara Transpo Authority Envisions Fancy New Bus Station With Link to Rail (Buffalo News)
- Why Is Fresno Taking So Long to Get BRT Online? (Stop and Move)
- Sacramento Tries Out Parking-Protected Bike Lanes (Bee)
- Residents Want Portland to Make Downtown Bikeway Permanent (KATU)